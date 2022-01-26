Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

