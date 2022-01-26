Reviewing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Absci and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.73%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Protalex.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Protalex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 124.75 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

