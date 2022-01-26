Richard Dilorio Sells 9,213 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $516,527.79.

Shares of INFU opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 114.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $233,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth $530,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

