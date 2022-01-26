Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHUHF. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

RHUHF stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

