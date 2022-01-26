Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 88,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,129. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

