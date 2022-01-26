Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

