Robust Token Reaches One Day Volume of $3,685.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $19.32 or 0.00052014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $665,988.03 and approximately $3,685.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.