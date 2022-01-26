Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Keysight Technologies worth $85,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

KEYS stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.79. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

