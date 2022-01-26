Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $73,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 368,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,254,254. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

