Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 102,416 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.38. 6,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,761. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.70 and its 200-day moving average is $619.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

