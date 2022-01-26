Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.26

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.