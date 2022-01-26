Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $50,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

