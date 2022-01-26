Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,140,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 92,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

