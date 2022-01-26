Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.