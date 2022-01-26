Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 465 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 465 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.25.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

