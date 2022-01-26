Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $427.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.79. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.