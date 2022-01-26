Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €111.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €92.08 ($104.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €92.13 and a 200 day moving average of €86.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.36 ($77.68) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($114.11).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

