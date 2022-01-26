Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$17.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.