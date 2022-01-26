Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to Underperform

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 60.75% from the stock’s current price.

GATO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

GATO stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

