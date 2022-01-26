Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,100 ($28.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,750 ($37.10) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($28.82) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.48).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,812 ($24.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £139.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,681.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,585.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

