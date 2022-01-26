Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0301 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $154,610.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.67 or 0.06636410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.10 or 0.99939093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049036 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

