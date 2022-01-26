RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.
RES stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,605. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.00.
In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.