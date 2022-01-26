RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RES stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,605. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 176.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.