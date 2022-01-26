Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,875 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

