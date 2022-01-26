Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.