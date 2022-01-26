Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NABL stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. Research analysts expect that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

