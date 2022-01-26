Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 52,535 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $743.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. Endo International plc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

