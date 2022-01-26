Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,875 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

