Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TrueCar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

