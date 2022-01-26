RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $42.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

