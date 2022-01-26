Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE R opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.