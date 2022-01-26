salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $110,090.54 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $13,172,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

