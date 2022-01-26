salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $110,090.54 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.93.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
CRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
