Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.33

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.33 and traded as high as $53.70. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 5,843 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

