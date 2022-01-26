Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) fell 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. 1,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,557,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Samsara stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Samsara comprises approximately 0.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

