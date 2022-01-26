Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $174.23. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,678. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

