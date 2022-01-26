Sanders Capital LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,502 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 6.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.72% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,921,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.91. 35,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.29. The stock has a market cap of $433.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

