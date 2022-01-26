Sanders Capital LLC Sells 835,233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,613,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,233 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,131,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 59,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

