Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

