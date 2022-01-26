Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

