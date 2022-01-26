SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

