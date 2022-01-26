Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE SAR opened at $25.85 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

