Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.02 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.25). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26), with a volume of 389,820 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($51,268.21).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

