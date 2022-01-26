Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report $36.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.65 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.96 million, with estimates ranging from $164.46 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 7,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

