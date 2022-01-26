Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.20

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 25585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.