Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.05. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,041. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

