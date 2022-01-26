SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Macquarie to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

