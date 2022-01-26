Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$43.95 and last traded at C$44.10. Approximately 33,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 398,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -20.10.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

