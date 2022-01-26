Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Stake Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 39.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.