Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 60,081 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,081 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 239,752 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

CLF stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

