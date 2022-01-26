Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90,997 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

