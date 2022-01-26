Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

